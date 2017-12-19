NBC Eyeing ‘The Office’ Revival

NBC is reportedly looking to revive The Office for another season.

Sources told TV Line that it would be a “continuation” of the original series that would hopefully air during the 2018-2019 season.

The revival would be set back at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch, and a mix of new and old cast members would make up the office’s staff.

Unfortunately, the outlet reports that Steve Carell, who played regional manager Michael Scott, will not participating in the project.

Another new boss is said to be filling Scott’s role in the office, but it’s unclear if Dwight Shrute (Rainn Wilson) will be that character. Dwight was the acting manager at the end of the show’s run.

NBC has not yet commented on this new report.

NBC President Bob Greenblatt had previously talked about an Office revival earlier in 2017. He said that it would be up to the show’s original developer, Greg Daniels, to pull the trigger on a new season.

“We often talk about The Office,” Greenblatt told Deadline. “I’ve talked to Greg four times over the past few years. It’s always, ‘Maybe someday, but not now.’ There is certainly an open invitation, but we don’t have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it.”