Almost 50 years after its debut The Muppets Show is coming to Disney+, Disney announced on Tuesday. Beginning Feb. 19, all the episodes of Jim Henson's cartoonish variety series will start streaming exclusively on Disney's new streaming service –– including seasons 4 and 5, which have never been released before on home video.

"It's going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” said Kermit the Frog in a statement. “Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”

Originally premiering in 1976, the show features comedic classic characters Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, and more as they blend original songs, sketch comedy, and guest stars on the variety series. Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, and Mark Hamill are just a few of the guest stars to have graced the Muppet Show stage.

The original show joins other Muppet favorites like Muppet Treasure Island –– which will be celebrating its 25th anniversary next month –– and the newest addition to the franchise Muppets Now, on the streaming service. The new series is still a variety show, but with newly imagined concepts and updated celebrity interviews featuring more guest stars. The ensemble cast covers everything from game shows to interviews to cooking lessons. It's also an unscripted show. The original series premiered on the streamer in July of 2020. The Walt Disney Company acquired the Muppets in 2004, releasing its first movie in 2011, followed up by Muppets Most Wanted in 2014.

Other projects coming to Disney+ in February include more episodes of the highly popular Wandavision, The Book of Life, Cheaper by the Dozen, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long, Myth: A Frozen Tale, and more.