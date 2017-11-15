TV Shows

‘The Middle,’ ‘Kevin (Probably) Saves the World’ Down in Tuesday Night Ratings

Tuesday night proved to be uneventful for ABC when it came to ratings. The network slid down to third place for the night with a 0.9 in the demo and 3.5 million viewers thanks to measurements either dipping or holding steady with last week’s.

The Middle (5.6 mil/1.3) and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (2.6 mil/0.6) both slid down in measurements, with the latter reaching a series low. Meanwhile, Fresh Off the Boat (3.8 mil/1.0), Black-ish (3.9 mil/1.1), and The Mayor (2.5 mil/0.7) all held steady.

It was a similar trend for other networks, too. On The CW, The Flash (2.4 mil/0.9) and Legends of Tomorrow (1.6 mil/0.5) were even.

Fox saw Lethal Weapon (3.9 mil/1.0), The Mick (2.1 mil/0.7), and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.7 mil/0.6) all keeping their previous week’s measurements.

On CBS, NCIS drew in 13 million viewers and a 1.5 in the key 18-49 demo, while Bull (10.4 mil/1.2) and New Orleans (9.7 mil/1.1) were only slightly behind. They all rose to hit and tie season highs.

NBC was the big winner of the night thanks to This Is Us (9.9 mil/2.6), which easily nabbed the #1 spot in the key demo this week. The Voice (9.9 mil/2.0) tied it for viewers and ticked up slightly in measurements. The network also aired the season finale of Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, which grabbed 4.2 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, continuing its trend of ticking up each week.

