‘The Mick’ Fans React to That Wild Wedding Scene

Viewers of the FOX comedy The Mick were treated to a crazy wedding scene on Tuesday night’s episode.

The episode, entitled “The Friend,” sees Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) bond quickly to a new friend Trish (Michaela Watkins). Trish then becomes fond of Jimmy (Scott MacArthur), which does not sit well with Mick.

The new couple attends a wedding together, where Mick charges into the venue and interrupts The Graduate style. However, the pane of glass gives way and Mick tumbles from the second story.

If that wasn’t bad enough, she confronts her friends, confesses some feelings and then starts bleeding uncontrollably from a glass shard that was lodged in her neck.

“I had a shard of glass in my jugular,” Mick says afterwards. “I can’t be held accountable for what I said.”

The entrance was totally over the top, and viewers loved it. They took to Twitter to freak out over the bloody spectacle.

See some of the best reactions below.

That’s one way to crash a wedding mick #TheMick — Guy B (@Chihawksfanatic) October 4, 2017

Someone bleeding out should NOT be as funny as I just found that. 😂 #TheMick — Kendall White (@kendallwhite05) October 4, 2017

I have to say @KaitlinOlson is great at physical comedy. #TheMick — Wade Wallenstein (@macleod372) October 4, 2017

The Mick airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.

Photo Credit: FOX / Jordin Althaus