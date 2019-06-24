‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

The Masked Singer Season 2 is coming, and Fox has now announced a premiere date for when it will debut.

The hit reality competition series’ next season will launch a special two-hour season premiere on Wednesday, Sept, 25 at 8 p.m. ET, per Deadline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That week will also see the return of other beloved Fox shows, such as The Resident and 9-1-1.

✨ Walk down memory lane with @TPAIN. ✨ What was your favorite Monster moment? 🎶 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/t4kJgwpaQa — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) June 11, 2019

Popular rapper T-Pain won Season 1 of The Masked Singer, subsequently being unmasked as the Monster.

Other competitors of Season 1 included Donny Osmond and Gladys Knight. The show is hosted by Nick Cannon and features a judges panel made up of comedian Ken Jeong, actress Jenny McCarthy and singers Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

What an insane ride…truly one of the most humbling and amazing things I’ve ever done. Thanx to everybody…Ya’ll don’t know how much this means, I’m doing a lot of this right now 😭, overwhelmed & soaking it all in right now!!! Love to everybody who watched @MaskedSingerFOX pic.twitter.com/vqPzFqlueB — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 28, 2019

Following the show’s finale, The Masked Singer executive producer Craig Plestis sat down with THR and spoke openly about his thoughts on the first season and how they were able to pull it off.

“When we went bizarre and went a little crazy, it worked, and we know that’s the secret ingredient that we’re going do for season two. So if you think this season was bizarre, just wait until you see Season 2,” he said. “What worked is really going for it with the costumes — go crazy with it, don’t play it safe. Have fun making it and letting everyone be involved with the party.”

“Part of what’s going on right now is there are many shows out there that are great — a lot of people are just a little too serious about some of them. Our show is not a serious show at all. It’s a fun party that you can come to each week and invite into your house, and that’s what we need in America — just to disengage a little bit,” Plestis added. “There’s so much crazy stuff going on, and this is a show you don’t have to worry about it. You can just worry about who’s underneath the Peacock mask, and who’s underneath the Monster mask.”

Hulu subscribers can revisit The Masked Singer Season 1 anytime on the streaming platform.