‘The Masked Singer’: Meteorologist Responds After Viewers Unleash Hateful Comments During Interrupted Broadcast

Meteorologist Katy Morgan has responded, after The Masked Singer viewers unleashed hateful comments towards her during her interruption of the broadcast.

Morgan — who is the Chief Meteorologist for FOX17 in Nashville, Tennessee — took to Twitter to call out the rude social media users who hurled cruel insults at her while she was reporting on the deadly flooding in the Middle Tennessee area.

“Yesterday 2 people died due to flooding. 2 tornadoes caused damage. Unfortunately, I had to cover The Masked Singer to warn people about the dangerous conditions moving in. Here are some comments I received while on air,” she wrote in a post that included a photo with a number of the insults she was subjected to. “I will always put lives ahead of a TV show.”

Yesterday 2 people died due to flooding. 2 tornadoes caused damage. Unfortunately, I had to cover The Masked Singer to warn people about the dangerous conditions moving in. Here are some comments I received while on air. I will always put lives ahead of a TV show. pic.twitter.com/DmRf2cSZzq — Katy Morgan (@katymorganwx) February 8, 2019

Morgan has since received a ton of support from fans and colleagues, with WKRN Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy replying, “PREACH GIRL PREACH! You keep doing you! Proud of you!”

“Proud of you Katy. And @FOXNashville. You were helping your community and trying to save lives. That’s all that matters. Happy to respond to all those comments if you like! I’m getting good at it!” Fox News Channel Senior Meteorologist Janic Dean added.

Miss Katy keeping my own family informed of a tornado near our Dale Hollow houseboat. Giving me time to locate a ravine on shore to shelter my family in place. The same storm in Branson, Mo. sunk a Duckboat, killing 17 people . Thank you for your dedication to saving Our lives. pic.twitter.com/WMHwh9KJuA — Schwindt (@rodandlisa) February 8, 2019

“You provided an outstanding, life-saving service for your viewers. We’re proud of you,” KMBC morning meteorologist & storm chaser Nick Bender offered.

“People are so cruel and insensitive. Thank you for sharing this – maybe it will give them some perspective and understand that lives are at risk,” wrote WSMV journalist & digital producer Kara Apel.

If only there was a service …like a streaming service…let’s name it Hul..oh wait….@hulu is a thing that carries @MaskedSingerFOX. Safety of individuals takes priority over any form of entertainment. @ryanvaughan used to interrupt my NBA games,but I understood why. — Michael Allen (@mickerallen100) February 8, 2019

For those who missed it, this week on The Masked Singer former talk show host Ricki Lake was unmasked as The Raven.