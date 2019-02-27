‘The Masked Singer’ Host Nick Cannon Spills Details on How to Figure out the Final Contestant Clues

The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon recently spilled some details on how to figure out the final contestant clues.

While speaking to Country Living, Cannon explained that—contrary to what viewers may think—he too has no idea who is singing from underneath the elaborate masks.

“I personally stay out of when they pick whoever the celebs are in the costumes because I want to be able to play along with everyone else,” he told the outlet. “I can make all the crazy, random guesses myself because I don’t know who’s underneath the mask.”

He then went on to drop some hints on how he thinks fans can figure out just who the masked singers are.

“The song choices and the actual mask,” he revealed. “If you pay close attention to the songs that people are singing and then why they chose the costume that they chose, I think that those are some of the biggest clues that sometimes people just overlook.”

Cannon also confirmed that the singers themselves do not know who one another are under the masks. “The other singers don’t even know who the other singers are,” he said. “Everyone’s kind of ushered through security and tents that separate everyone. It’s pretty intense.”

This is actually not new information, as previously unmasked singer La Toya Jackson also revealed that the singers are kept separate so that they will not see one another.

“I’m still trying to guess who people are, and I’m not getting it right,” she said. “I did not know who anyone was. They did not know who I [was]. We come to the studio masked.”

In a past interview, The Masked Singer executive producers Izzie Pick Ibarra and Craig Plestis spoke about how they plan to keep the identities of the singers hidden as the show continues with new seasons.

“We have a lot of production processes in place for that type of secrecy that can still remain in place, if that makes sense. So few people knew who any of the singers were on our production—and it was very, very, very few people,” Ibarra said. “We can carry on that to another season and I feel confident that we can keep [that going].”

“That’s the big part of the show right now: keeping the secret,” Plestis added. “We want America to guess. We want our panel to guess. We really tried to keep every secret from them because that’s a magic that we got from the show. If we can keep that again, keep all this a secret from everybody, from the crew and from the rest of America, it’s going to be a great season.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.