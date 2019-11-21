‘The Masked Singer’ Eliminates the Flower, and They’re a Music Legend

The Masked Singer unmasked yet another celebrity this week and shocked viewers in the process. The Nov. 20 episode featured performances from Flamingo, Flower, Leopard, and Rottweiller. Ultimately, after some careful consideration from judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger, the Flower was eliminated from the competition. As a result, their identity was revealed to be the legendary Patti Labelle.

Judges McCarthy, Scherzinger, and Thicke were all correct in their guesses. When asked about her time on the series, the Grammy-winner told host Nick Cannon, “I loved it! I loved it!” When McCarthy asked if Labelle tried to hide her voice so that she was not identified, the legend responded, “I didn’t change my voice, this is what God gave me.”

It was yet another round of thrilling performances from Flamingo, Flower, Leopard, and Rottweiller on the most recent episode. In the previous episode of the competition series, which aired on Nov. 13, Ladybug was eliminated from the competition. Her identity was revealed to be none other than Kelly Osborne.

Following her appearance on the competition, Osborne went on The Talk (which is co-hosted by her mother, Sharon Osborne) to discuss her experience on the FOX show. “I did the show because I took two whole years off. I’ve never done that with my career,” she explained on the talk show’s Nov. 15 episode, per Entertainment Tonight. “To take that time off and fix what was broken, and get sober and now be the new me, but have to be the new me behind the mask was a great way to kind of step back into the limelight again.”

While Osborne’s mom and brother, Jack Osborne, knew that she was going to be on the singing competition, there was one member of the family they left out of the loop: Her rock star father, Ozzy Osborne. The Masked Singer competitor explained that she didn’t let her dad know about her appearance because he would have accidentally let the news slip. “He found out yesterday,” she said. “So when he watched last night, he was so shocked and excited about it. We knew that if he knew, it would be like the town cry.”

This wasn’t Osborne’s first time in the reality TV rodeo. During her appearance on The Talk, she explained that her time on The Masked Singer was definitely different than when she competed on Dancing with the Stars. “Dancing With the Stars, I will always say was the most life-changing experience I have ever had,” she recalled. “Having that experience still makes me emotional. This was, in a different way, a very similar experience, in the sense that, I found myself again doing this show.”

Ultimately, her time on both The Masked Singer and DWTS has made her realize that she does truly love being on TV. “It did make me realize that I still do want to do TV,” she added. “Doing the show made me realize that I can [still do TV] and that I am worth doing it and I shouldn’t give up with what I’ve worked so hard for.”

Photo credit: FOX