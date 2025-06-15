‘The Little Rascals’ Star Betsy Gay Has Died

The Little Rascals have lost a beloved member of their family. Betsy Gay, a yodeler and retired actress who appeared in the children’s program, died on June 13. She was 96, according to a report from Variety.

Her death was reported by her friend, Bob Satterfield. He announced her death in a Facebook post.

“I am so sorry to report my friend Elizabeth Cashen passed away yesterday in Bakersfield, CA,” he began. “Elizabeth, was better known as child actress and singer Betsy Gay (February 2, 1929-June 13, 2025). She appeared in “The Pinch Singer”, “Arbor Day”, “Our Gang Follies of 1938” and “Came the Brawn” with the Our Gang Comedies. Other projects included: “The Adventures Of Tom Sawyer” (1938); “Mystery Plane” (1939); “At The Circus “(1939); “Bachelor Daddy” (1941); “What’s Buzzin’, Cousin” (1943) and “The Spike Jones Show” TV-Series (1954). Betsy attended the Sons of the Desert International Convention, Laurel and Hardywood in 2014 and was a part of the very last Little Rascals Reunion. She will be deeply missed.”

She began her acting career by starring in a series of comedy films called Our Gang Comedies, which later became known as the Little Rascals, eventually taking on the role of Alfalfa’s girlfriend, Effie. Gay appeared in over 40 feature films. Some of her credits include Tom Sawyer, Came the Brawn, Man of Conquest, A Day At The Circus, and Mystery Plane. She also appeared in stage plays and embarked on a career as a yodeler beginning in 1941.

Prior to her move to Los Angeles, Gay performed with her family, who had a background in music. Her parents ran a music school, teaching singing, piano, banjo, violin, guitar and accordion. In 1935, her family relocated to Hollywood, where she began her career as a child actress.

Within her yodeling career, she embarked on an East Coast tour in 1946, later joining a group of singers and performing with Tex Williams and his band through the 1950s. She continued acting simultaneously, becoming a regular cast member of the ABC show Squeakin’ Deacon’s Country Store.

She married Thomas Cashen in 1954. Together, they had five children.