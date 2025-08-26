The Late Tristan Rogers Will Have One Last Appearance in ‘The Young & Restless’

Tristan Rogers fans saw him one final time on The Young and the Restless. During the August 25 episode, the Australian actor, who died Aug. 15 at 79, appeared as Colin Atkinson.

Deadline reports Rogers taped one last scene earlier this summer when he reprised his Y&R role for one episode. He starred as Atkinson from 2010 to 2019 on the CBS soap opera before returning to General Hospital to reprise Robert Scorpio, a role he played on ABC since 1980.

“Tristan Rogers was a respected member of the soap opera community, and he was a beloved member of The Young and the Restless family,” Y&R star Jess Walton said in a post to Instagram. “I had the pleasure of being his scene partner for many years. I adored working with him.”

Rogers’ death was confirmed by his longtime manager, Meryl Soodak. The previous month, it was revealed that Rogers had been diagnosed with cancer, despite not having been a smoker.

“While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” a statement from his reps read at the time his diagnosis was announced. “As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family. Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years. This support means more to him now than ever. Future updates will be shared if deemed appropriate by Tristan and his family.”

“He loved being Scorpio and he created that role from nothing,” Soodak said in a statement to ABC 7. “He was supposed to work a day and he ended up making it into something huge. He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being and he loved his family.”

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers’ passing,” General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement at the time of his passing. “Tristan has captivated our fans for 45 years and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio). I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.”