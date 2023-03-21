'The Last of Us': Storm Reid Has Perfect Response to Homophobic Viewers

HBO's adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game The Last of Us has been a massive hit, breaking records to become the most-watched show in HBO Max's history, but the series hasn't been without controversy. Although the show has been praised as the best video game adaptation ever made, some viewers have been critical of The Last of Us' same-sex relationships, with series star Storm Reid hitting out at the homophobic backlash by poignantly stating, "If you don't like it, don't watch."

Following two highly-praised episodes, The Last of Us waded into some backlash with Episode 3, "Long, Long Time." Hailed as a "milestone for LGBTQ gamers," the episode stars Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett as Bill and Frank and documents their post-apocalyptic queer love story. Although the episode was highly praised and is regarded as the best episode of the series so far, the episode was review-bombed by viewers upset over the same-sex relationship depicted. The series again featured a same-sex relationship in Episode 7 when Reid was introduced as Riley, a close friend and love interest of Bella Ramsey's Ellie. Reacting to the homophobic backlash to The Last of Us' same-sex relationships and LGBTQ characters, Reid echoed Bella Ramsey's remarks, telling Entertainment Weekly, "Like Bella said when episode 3 came out: If you don't like it, don't watch."

(Photo: HBO)

"We are telling important stories. We're telling stories of people's experiences, and that's what I live for. That's what makes good storytelling, because we are telling stories of people who are taking up space in the world," Reid continued. "It's 2023. If you're concerned about who I love, then I need you to get your priorities straight. There's so many other things to worry about in life. Why are you concerned that these young people – or anybody – love each other? Love is beautiful, and the fact that people have things to say about it, it's just nonsense."

Reid further addressed the homophobic backlash the show has received when speaking with Variety, telling the outlet that while such controversy is likely unavoidable, "I think there are going to be a lot more people that appreciate it. A lot more people that feel represented and seen and heard. So that's what matters. That's where the work comes in. And that's when it's appreciated, and you prioritize looking at those tweets rather than the ones that aren't the best."

Reid added to EW that it was the show's representation that drew her to the role of Riley, sharing, "I'm not only representing women. I'm representing young Black women and I'm representing young queer women that are experiencing new feelings and new relationships...the complexity of what Ellie and Riley's relationship is I find just so beautiful." Reid added, "I'm proud of what we did and I'm proud of the story that we told and I'm proud of the people that we're representing." The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season.