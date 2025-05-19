‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Finale Preview Released

Following an emotionally gripping six episodes, HBO’s The Last of Us is heading into its Season 2 finale on Sunday.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Last of Us Season 2.

After the HBO show slowed things down for an emotional Season 2, Episode 6, “The Price,” an episode that eulogized Joel (Pedro Pascal) as at showcased the breakdown of Joel and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) relationship and their eventual reconciliation, a teaser for The Last of Us Season 2 finale speeds things back up and places the characters back in danger. The upcoming episode will take things back to Seattle in the present day as Ellie, Jesse (Young Mazino), and Dina (Isabela Merced) find themselves caught in the crossfire between the W.L.F. (Washington Liberation Front) and the Seraphites (aka Scars) and Ellie continues her mission to get revenge on Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) for Joel’s murder.

Although a synopsis for the episode hasn’t been released, showrunner Craig Mazin previously told Collider that the Season 2 finale is going to leave viewers “a little shell-shocked and they’re also going to feel weirdly excited to see what happens next.”

“It’s not about how much story there is. It’s about whose story it is,” he said of the season. “So much of what makes the second game and this season and this part of the story fascinating to me is how perspective changes everything. In a Rashomonic sense, but also just in a very specific sense to these people, these young women, who are going through something so similar, and even in the same space and time but not together, how that unfolds is fascinating to me.”

He continued, “But I do know that how I felt at the end of watching all of it, I don’t know what the word in English is, but it pins you back. Well, it pinned me back. I hope it works that way for others.”

Mazin also teased that “there may be some cry-cursing” after the end credits roll on the season.

New episodes of The Last of Us air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and are also available to stream on Max alongside the whole of Season 1. The Last of Us has already been renewed for a third season.