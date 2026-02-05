‘The Last of Us’ Adds ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Actor Following Recasting

The Last of Us has officially recast Manny.

Variety reports that Spider-Man: No Way Home star Jorge Lendeborg Jr. will take over the role after Danny Ramirez had to depart.

It was first revealed in December that HBO would be recasting Manny Alvarez, a former member of the Fireflies rebel militia. Ramirez had to drop out of the series due to scheduling conflicts. Instead of writing off the character, HBO decided to recast Manny instead, and that is where Lendeborg Jr. comes in. Additionally, Clea DuVall is joining the series as a Seraphite, a member of an antagonistic cult.

Lendeborg Jr. joins returning stars Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna, Young Mazino, Tati Gabrielle, Ariela Barer, Spencer Lord, and Jeffrey Wright for Season 3. Based on the popular post-apocalyptic video games of the same name, The Last of Us is co-created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who also served as co-showrunners for the first two seasons. While Druckmann is departing the show, Mazin will stay on as the sole showrunner.

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. is known for his role as Jason Ionello in the Spider-Man films led by Tom Holland. He can also be seen in American Carnage, Night Teeth, Boogie, Bliss, Critical Thinking, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Alita: Battle Angel, Bumblebee, Love, Simon, Brigsby Bear, The Land, Last Chance, and Graceland.

HBO renewed The Last of Us for Season 3 in April 2025, ahead of Season 2. It was later announced that the third season would not be premiering until at least 2027. “The series is definitely planned for 2027,” HBO executive Casey Bloys told Variety. In regards to Season 3 being the final season, Bloys shared it was unclear. “Craig [Mazin] is still working it out whether it will be two more seasons or one more long season. It hasn’t been decided yet, and I’m following Craig’s lead on that.”

The Last of Us is co-produced by HBO and Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Mazin, Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells, with writer/co-executive producer Halley Gross. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog also produce. More information surrounding Season 3 will likely be revealed in the coming months.