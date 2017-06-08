‘The Keepers’ Director Reveals A Third Murder Investigation Was Cut From The Series

As if The Keepers wasn’t twisted enough, director Ryan White has revealed that there was actually a third murder that the show had been investigating.

During an interview with Collider, White was asked if there was any scenes or storylines that had to be cut from the final version of the series. While people may have expected him to refer to some kind of deleted scene or extra footage, the director spoke about an entire investigation.

“Yeah, we documented a whole other murder. A girl named Grace Montanye, who was murdered in the same time period as the other Catholic girl. It was one of those fascinating stories, and should be a documentary in itself, and her family we worked with a lot, we spent a lot of time on that story, but we didn’t feel like there was enough connected threads, in the end, to include it in The Keepers. But it was a horrific story, and her family was lovely, and I really wish we could have included it in some way.”

So, in addition to Sister Cathy and Joyce Maleki, a girl by the name of Grace Montanye was also killed around the same time.

Reading through the quote, it sounds like White and his crew did a pretty thorough investigation into Grace’s murder, as they spoke to many people involved. It just looks like the case wasn’t connected to Cathy and Joyce like they’d originally hoped, and they had to leave it off of the final cut.

White does note that he thinks there could be an entire documentary on Grace’s case alone. Perhaps that could be his next project?

If you haven’t watched The Keepers yet, all seven episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix