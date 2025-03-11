‘The Irrational’: Simon and Phoebe Share a Moment During Alec’s Lecture in Exclusive Sneak Peek

After being off last week, The Irrational is finally back tonight, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In “The Overview Effect,” airing at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, “With an astronaut trapped in space, Alec is tapped to evaluate whether the pair of astronauts assigned to rescue them – a married couple – can safely complete the mission. An accident during a training exercise puts the mission at risk.”

In the exclusive clip, Simon, Phoebe, and Rizwan attend one of Alec’s lectures but Simon and Phoebe seem too focus on something else after Phoebe accidentally drops her pencil. While Simon assures Rizwan everything is fine, there may be some tension between him and Phoebe. Something might be brewing between the two co-workers that is beyond a professional and platonic relationship, and from the looks of it, they might already be denying their feelings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

Considering Simon was initially brought on to replace Phoebe as Alec’s grad student research assistant, it was hard to predict how their dynamic would be when Phoebe officially came back into the fold. But now it seems like their relationship is certainly blossoming, and they are both aware of it. And they are not the only ones. It’s hard to tell how things will go down with them, but with tonight’s episode and the rest of the season to look forward to, there will surely be some questions answered in the near future.

Simon and Phoebe’s possible relationship won’t be all that fans will be able to look forward to. It sounds like the case of the week will certainly be an interesting one and a risky one. It’s nothing Alec can’t handle, though, but it should be entertaining to see how it goes. It should be another episode that will keep fans on the edge of their seats, and for different reasons. There are still a decent amount of episodes left of Season 2, and there is no way of knowing how each one will go, especially since The Irrational has yet to be renewed for Season 3.

The new episode of The Irrational, “The Overview Effect,” will be another one fans won’t want to miss. Be sure to watch an exclusive sneak peek above, and watch the episode tonight at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming tomorrow on Peacock, where all episodes are available.