‘The Great British Baking Show’: Sandi Toksvig Exits Series After 3 Seasons

Forget “Megxit,” because Britain is now facing another major shakeup. On Thursday, Sandi Toksvig, the beloved co-host of The Great British Baking Show (The Great British Bake-Off in England) announced that she would be leaving the baking competition series to focus on other work opportunities after three seasons of watching professional bakers concoct tasty confections.

“When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family,” Toksvig announced her departure in a statement on Twitter. “Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all consuming show.”

“Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life,” she continued. “These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television. Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

In a statement, Richard McKerrow, chief creative officer and executive producer for Love Productions, said that “we’ll always be incredibly grateful to Sandi for becoming one of the hosts of Bake Off when we moved to Channel 4, along with Noel, Paul and Prue.”

“She has contributed hugely to Bake Off over the last three years, with her sharp witty sense of humour and her passionate commitment to the dozens of bakers during her time in the tent,” McKerrow continued, according to E! Online. “We wish her all the very best on the exciting projects she is currently working on and beyond.”

Toksvig has hosted The Great British Baking Show alongside fellow comedian Noel Fielding since 2017 during the series’ eighth season. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judge the competition.

According to PEOPLE, the series, which has aired for 10 seasons, was initially hosted by Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, with Hollywood joined by judge Mary Berry. During a a network shift in the UK in 2016, Perkins, Giedroyc, and Berry all left.

All seasons of The Great British Bake-Off are available for streaming on Netflix under the name The Great British Baking Show. It also airs on PBS.