‘The Good Place’ Midseason Cliffhanger Resolved

The Good Place ended the first half of season 2 with a cliffhanger that threatened to cause an upheaval for the show’s characters.

Michael’s (Ted Danson) demon boss Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson) made a surprise visit to the neighborhood and seemingly uncovered Michael’s blunders.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, the spring premiere of the NBC comedy, entitled “Leap Into Faith” resolves that cliffhanger immediately.

Shawn still thinks that Michael’s only on the second version of the experiment as opposed to to being several hundred tries in. He lauds the neighborhood experiment as a success as Michael plays it cool.

“What you’ve done here is truly amazing,” Shawn says. “These reports are remarkable. Your humans are experiencing emotional torture at the same level of physical torture created by our squiggliest eyeball corkscrews.”

A “jubilent” Shawn then informs Michael that the neighborhood experiment will be expanded and that Michael will oversee the entire project.

However, this will surely mess with the current plan that Michael, Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) have in motion to escape to the actual “Good Place.”

The Good Place airs Thursdays at 8:30 ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Colleen Hayes