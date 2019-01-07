‘The Good Place’ Star Jameela Jamil Reacts to E!’s Golden Globes Red Carpet Typo

Tahani Al-Jamil might not love E! News‘ red carpet typo of Jameela Jamil at the Golden Globes, but Jamil sure does.

Jamil, who plays Tahani on The Good Place, hit the red carpet Sunday night at the Golden Globes ceremony — and afterward, laughed at a joke pulled on her that was inspired by The Good Place.

Fans of the NBC comedy know that Tahani’s biggest insecurity is her spotlight-stealing sister, Kamilah Al-Jamil, who seems to outshine herself in their parents’ eyes in everything she does, despite Tahani’s best efforts. With that in mind, Tahani would have been devastated to see that when Jameela walked the red carpet, E! labeled her as none other than the fictional Kamilah Al-Jamil.

E live red carpet. This is legit the funniest thing I have ever seen. What a joyous mistake. Tahani would DIE! LOO LOL LOL. #witherTahani ? pic.twitter.com/iAtu3ktfiE — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 7, 2019

Although Jamil didn’t see the footage until a few hours after she actually walked the red carpet and attended the award show, she chose to see it as a “joyous mistake.”

“E live red carpet. This is legit the funniest thing I have ever seen,” she tweeted Sunday night. “What a joyous mistake. Tahani would DIE!”

“Hands down the greatest of red carpet jokes from whoever did this. It’s made my night,” she added later.

The 32-year-old even gushed over the moment on Instagram, where she praised the E! News writer for making the clever joke. “Whoever writes from @enews is a comedic genius and should write for our show. I died! … (if this wasn’t a joke it’s even funnier)” she wrote.

Jamil kept her spirits high, revealing in another post that she wore jeans beneath her gown to fight against the chilly temperatures in Los Angeles.

An experienced woman wears jeans under her golden globes gown because it’s forking COLD. pic.twitter.com/M9erhxbJC3 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 6, 2019

“An experienced woman wears jeans under her golden globes gown because it’s forking COLD,” she captioned a video of herself showing off her jeans.

The night was full of other red carpet drama, including an instance when fans wondered if This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz called GLOW star Alison Brie a “b—”, something Metz denied later once the story gained traction.

“It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated!” Metz tweeted alongside a now-deleted Us Weekly tweet about the alleged slip. “I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart.”

It all began when Metz stopped by the official Golden Globes Facebook Live pre-show on the red carpet. When asked if she knows Brie, who was next up to be interviewed on the pre-ceremony show, Metz said, “Do I?”

The camera then cut to Brie, and fans thought they heard Metz say off-camera, “She’s such b—.”

Upon a closer listen, it sounds as if Metz is actually calling Brie a “babe,” something many fans pointed out on Twitter after the incident.