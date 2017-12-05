‘The Good Doctor’: Everything to Know About Tonight’s Midseason Finale

Tonight’s winter finale for The Good Doctor promises to be a dramatic episode for the doctors at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Throughout the first episodes of the show, we’ve been watching Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) earn the respect of Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) and Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas). But Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), the man who suggested the hospital hire Shaun in the first place, has constantly feared for Shaun’s mental health.

A previously released scene from the episode shows Glassman introducing Shaun to a new therapist (Erin Matthews), who Shaun refuses to see.

“I’m already proud of you, Shaun,” Glassman tells him as he leaves the office.

The midseason finale, titled “Sacrifice,” also touches on a topical subject: workplace sexual harassment. Claire and other members of the surgical team are impressed with a new young doctor who comes by to visit. While celebrating, the surgeon acts inappropriately toward her.

Claire is left to wonder if she can come forward to her superiors without losing her job. A midseason shakeup has been teased, and Claire has had a problem with following her superiors’ orders. Hopefully, she’s not the one leaving, since Claire has been helping Shaun prepare for social situations. She even taught him how to flirt last week.

The Good Doctor is based on a South Korean series of the same name and was developed by House‘s David Shore. Freddie Highmore stars as Dr. Shaun Murphy, who is autistic and has savant syndrome.

The series also stars Nicholas Gonzalez, Antonia Thomas, Chuku Modu, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff and Tamlyn Tomita.

“Sacrifice” airs on ABC at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

