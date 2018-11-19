‘The Good Doctor’ Star Tamlyn Tomita Teases ‘Intense Situations’ in Christmas Episode

Since its series premiere in 2017, ABC‘s The Good Doctor has captivated audiences with its heartwarming story about a genius surgeon with autism working his way up in the ranks of a prominent hospital. Fast becoming the most watched series in 13 years on ABC, the show is also no stranger to profound drama week-after-week with its unique plots, and series star Tamlyn Tomita teases a lot more is coming.

Excited and giddy about the upcoming episodes, Tomita teased most diplomatically to PopCulture.com that something “major” will be happening in the Christmas episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There are going to be stories that will — be very revealing in terms of major characters,” she said with a laugh. “It will reveal different facets of characters whom you love, and you will grow more to love.”

Tomita, who plays Allegra Aoki, chairperson and VP of the foundation that controls St. Bonaventure Hospital, adds something unexpected will be taking place.

“We’re gonna see some intensity happen, or just maybe some —” she trailed off with a laugh. “Intensity and intense situations. Intense emotions! That’s it!”

As for her character Allegra, Tomita, who was recently upped to series regular, reveals she will be mostly on the sidelines due to being an administrator. But that doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing her interact with our favorites.

“She’ll be mostly on the sidelines, making sure that she supports all the goings-on with what goes on in the hospital,” Tomita said. “So, we can see, development of her character, but, you know, it is called The Good Doctor and I think fans would rather see what’s going on with Freddie Highmore and the rest of the doctors.”

The rest of the doctors are also a group of individuals Tomita admits “all genuinely love each other.” While working on the set of the series in Vancouver, British Columbia, the Karate Kid II and Joy Luck Club actress raves about the cast and reveals they actually all “hang out” together.

“They are such a great cast,” Tomita told PopCulture.com. “Freddie is so dedicated. He’s such an old soul in a young man’s body, I sometimes look at him, and I go, ‘How do you know so much?’ And it’s because he really is generally, it sounds very cliché, an old soul.”

Tomita goes on to dish about actor Richard Schiff, who plays Dr. Aaron Glassman — former President of the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital and attending neurosurgeon, who plays mentor to Highmore’s Dr. Shaun Murphy.

“Richard is one of those New York, old-school kinda gentlemen who loves the Yankees and baseball and everything New York, and very, very proud of it, but he’s such a sensitive soul,” Tomita said of the former West Wing star. “And he does it with just a look. I’m quite amazed at his repertoire of characters that are so beloved.”

Tomita excitedly shared her admiration for other co-stars, including Antonia Thomas, known for playing Dr. Claire Browne.

“[She] is a woman of such integrity and such skill, I admire her for her ability to transform,” Tomita said, adding how Christina Chang (Dr. Audrey Lim) is a “fireball” and Fiona Gubbelman (Dr. Morgan Reznick) is “energetic and bubbly.”

Tomita goes on to reveal how Will Yun Lee (Dr. Alex Park) is “this macho, Asian, handsome-looking guy with a heart of gold,” while Nicholas Gonzales (Dr. Neal Melendez) is someone the whole cast loves “because he is our firecracker.”

“He’s the one who really has that sense of humor and tries to make sure that everybody has a good time,” she said.

With Tomita being an administrator, her character Allegra interacts a lot with actor Hill Harper, who plays Dr. Marcus Andrews, President of the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, former Chief of Surgery, attending plastic surgeon and Harper is someone who she says brings a lot of “seriousness and thoughtfulness to the role” he plays and is a “a great counterpart to play against.”

Thanks to an incredible cast, Tomita is very proud of the show they produce each and every week that sparks interest in diversity and inspires inclusivity.

“We really work hard in trying to make sure that the show’s as best as we can make it.”

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.