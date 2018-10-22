‘The Good Doctor’: Shaun Tries to Get Glassman to Walk in Next Week’s Episode

The Good Doctor ramps up the tension in next week’s episode, with Shaun trying his best to get Glassman up and walking after his successful brain surgery. There is no new episode on Oct. 22.

In a preview for “Carrots,” Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) pleads with his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), to do his physical therapy. Glassman has been stuck in bed at St. Bonaventure Hospital for the past two episodes, and it looks like he will be in his bed for most of “Carrots.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dr. Glassman has not been doing his physical therapy,” Shaun told Dr. Marina Blaize (Lisa Edelstein) in one scene.

In another, Shaun told Glassman that he has an increased chance of getting an infection, just by sitting and not moving.

“This… it’s annoying!” Glassman replied.

“I’m trying to help, but it’s not working,” Shaun told Blaize in another scene.

“Carrots” also featured yet another ethical quandary for the other St. Bonaventure doctors. Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas) wanted to try out an experimental surgery to help a woman with anorexia who might not survive heart surgery. However, Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) did agree, as is typical whenever Claire suggests something.

The episode also built on the ongoing turmoil between Shaun and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara). At the end of last week’s episode “Tough Titmouse,” Shaun tried everything to get back on Lea’s good side, but nothing was working. In the end, he told her that he rented the two-bedroom apartment she toured for them to move in together! Lea was left speechless over the decision, and we will finally find out her thoughts on the proposal in “Carrots.”

Also in “Tough Titmouse,” Glassman spent most of the time hallucinating that he was talking to his deceased daughter, Maddie (Holly Taylor). We finally learned that Maddie died after struggling with drugs and alcohol, and Glassman refused to let her go to rehab. One night, he locked her out of the house and he never saw her again alive.

While Glassman has survived his cancer treatments so far, Richard Schiff told Deadline over the summer that showrunner David Shore told him Glassman is dying. However, he was not sure that cancer was going to be Glassman’s cause of death.

“I didn’t quite know where I was gonna go or what was gonna happen, which is a new way of working for me, which I kind of love. I don’t make decisions, and I see what happens,” Schiff told Deadline. “When you’re working with an actor like Freddie, you can do that because what happens between you will dictate where your emotionality goes. We’re not acting by ourselves out there. We’re not bringing performances and locking them in. We’re coming in and seeing what happens, and that’s a real gift and it’s a real pleasure, I have to say.”

The Good Doctor airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.