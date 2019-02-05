‘The Good Doctor’: Shaun Is ‘Not OK’ That Lea Has a Boyfriend

On this week’s episode of The Good Doctor, Dr. Shaun Murphy learned the full power of marijuana while joining Dr. Aaron Glassman on a journey around the San Jose area to find a long-lost love from high school. The journey taught Shaun that he is “not ok” with Lea having a boyfriend while they live together.

After taking a sample of Glassman’s (Richard Schiff) medicinal marijuana, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Glassman took a ride share driver around the area to find the Mallowmars they wanted. However, the real reason for the San Jose tour was to help Glassman find Robin, a girl he was in love with in college.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even after Glassman learned that Robin is married and living in Portland, Oregon, the driver felt so much for the two she agreed to drive 11 hours north just for them.

They drove all night, and arrived at Robin’s home the next morning. Once there, Glassman told the driver he wrote something nasty in her yearbook. Unfortunately, Glassman realized too late that Robin wrote in his yearbook that her one regret is that he never asked her out.

Robin surprisingly let Aaron, Shaun and the driver into her home. He apologized for what he wrote in the yearbook, but Robin forgot what she wrote. She still accepted the apology and offered a treat – Mallowmars!

After Shaun and Glassman left, Robin looked in her yearbook and saw the message Glassman wrote. She had scratched it out years before.

That night, Shaun and Glassman arrived at Glassman’s house, where Glassman said he still feels guilty about what he did in high school. Shaun asked Glassman if he wished he never met Robin.

“Not for one second,” Glassman replied.

“I am not ok that Lea is into Jake,” Shaun said.

Glassman did not respond to this directly, instead just telling him goodnight and leaving Shaun to stand alone in his foyer.

In previous episodes of The Good Doctor, Shaun has tried to show he can live with Lea as his roommate and maintain a platonic relationship while she dates other men. This was put to the ultimate test in last week’s episode, “Xin,” in which Shaun met Lea’s current boyfriend Jake. Shaun tried to be friends with him, suggesting a movie night for all three, but it did not go over well. At the end of the episode, Shaun needed to use noise-cancelling headphones to block out the noise of Lea and Jake together.

Meanwhile, at St. Bonaventure Hospital, the doctors successfully completed a face transplant for Molly (Chloe Csengery), a teenager with a face disfigured by a terrible accident. The team uses the face of a 14-year-old girl who is left brain dead after a car crash. At first, the girl’s mother, Shannon (Lilli Birdsell), did not agree with the idea, but Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) helped her realize this was for the best.

Later on, while the procedure was in progress, Shannon and Molly’s parents connected over their mutual feelings of guilt over their daughters’ accidents.

Molly’s surgery was a success, but she did not want to see the new face at first. Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) said she would just need time to get used to the new face. Molly agreed to look in a mirror, and sat speechless. Shannon gave Molly a book of photos from her daughter’s childhood and said goodbye to her daughter one last time by kissing Molly on the cheek.

New episodes of The Good Doctor air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC