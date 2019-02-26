‘The Good Doctor’: Shaun Confronts Dr. Han and Tries to Get His Surgeon Job Back

The heat was on high in this week’s The Good Doctor, as the residents at St. Bonaventure Hospital defended Dr. Shaun Murphy after the new Chief of Surgery Dr. Jackson Han barred him from seeing patients.

At the end of last week’s episode, Han (guest star Daniel Dae Kim) told Shaun (Freddie Highmore) he was no longer to work in surgery after Shaun basically told a new mother she was responsible for her baby’s health problems. Han said Shaun’s autism made him too much of a wild card, even after Shaun’s ideas saved the baby’s life.

In “Believe,” Shaun was forced to get used to the pathology department, where he have will no interactions with patients. Shaun was at first unhappy about this, but while getting a tour of the lab, Shaun began enjoying his work with the machines.

Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee) later walked down to Pathology to personally drop off some samples. He asked Shaun if he was really happy about being there, because if he was not, Shaun should tell Han. Shaun refused to directly answer. Instead, he just got up and walked out of the lab.

Meanwhile, Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) told Han Shaun should not be stuck sitting in a lab because he is a good surgeon. Han disagreed, saying Shaun does not have a future as a surgeon without a safety net. Lim told Han they know Shaun better than he does, but Han said maybe that’s the real problem. They like Shaun too much.

Once Shaun realized that in pathology, the results are not open to interpretation, his feelings about the lab began to change.

Later, Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas) made her appeal to Han by presenting a collection of cases Shaun worked on. Han insisted he was doing what was best for Shaun by still letting him work to save lives.

Shaun had some concerns over radiology results from the patient Sadie and talked to Lim, who said she would bring the concerns to the patients. Shaun wanted to ask Han for permission to speak with the patient, but Lim said that was a bad idea. However, Lim admitted she did not believe Han made the right decision by moving Shaun to Pathology.

Since Shaun could not express his frustrations at work, he took it out on Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) and Lea (Paige Spara) at home. Glassman told Shaun he cannot pull strings, so he has to stand up for himself. So, he decided to go to the patient himself. Since she was asleep, Shaun looked through the patient’s purse before Han showed up.

Han was angry at Shaun’s actions. Even coming up with a possible solution did not make Han happier. Instead, he said he might consider firing Shaun.

Later, Han told the patient Shaun helped discover a harmless worm. When the patient asked if she could hug Shaun, he said no.

“There’s not a lot of doctors who have made the leap that you made today, Shaun,” Han said. “Good work.”

“Yes, it was excellent work,” Shaun said.

“Most people would say thank you, but technically…that’s not an incorrect response,” Han said. “Have a good evening.”

However, before Han could leave, Shaun spoke up for himself. “I do not want to be a pathologist,” Shaun said. “Dr. Han, you need to make me a surgical resident again.”

Han said he appreciated Shaun standing up for himself, but Han said what he did today proved he was still right.

“Your skills are tremendous, your weaknesses, equally significant,” Han said. “You could be a great pathologist. Just think of all the Sadies out there waiting for you to save them.”

In the end, Shaun could only watch as the surgery was performed. In next week’s episode, Shaun will try again to get his old job back.

New episodes of The Good Doctor air at 10 p.m. ET on ABC Mondays.

Photo credit: ABC