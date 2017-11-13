‘The Good Doctor’ Averaging More Viewers Than ‘NCIS,’ ‘This Is Us’

The Good Doctor just can’t be stopped!

ABC’s freshman medical drama, starring Bates Motel alum Freddie Highmore, has been off to an incredible start. Despite airing at 10 p.m. on Monday nights, The Good Doctor has been consistently dominating the ratings.

Last week’s episode went on to surpass The Big Bang Theory as the most-watched episode on October 9th. Now, The Good Doctor has taken out two more of America’s most popular series.

With Live+3 DVR playback*, #TheGoodDoctor is averaging a bigger audience (16.42 million) than NCIS (16.35 mil) or This Is Us (16.2 mil) — Matt Mitovich (@MattMitovich) October 20, 2017

As TVLine editor-at-large Matt Mitovich pointed out, The Good Doctor is now averaging higher Live+3 day ratings than both NCIS and This Is Us.

The Live+3 ratings take into account the number of people who watch the show live, as well as those who tune in to On-Demand and those who watched it on their DVR. After four weeks, The Good Doctor is averaging 16.42 million viewers in the Live+3.

NCIS, which is now entering its 15th season and continues to be one of CBS’ highest-rated programs, is averaging 16.35 million in Live+3. NBC’s family drama phenomenon, This Is Us, is averaging 16.02 million.

ABC knows that it has a hit on its hands, as the network gave The Good Doctor a full season order after just two weeks on the air. At this rate, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the series renewed sometime soon.

Photo Credit: ABC