‘The Good Doctor’ Preview: Shaun Worries About Glassman’s Recovery on Monday Night’s Episode

The Good Doctor is back after a week off with another tense episode, with plenty of cases to keep the St. Bonaventure Hospital team busy — but Shaun is still concerned with Glassman’s recovery process.

In a scene from “Carrots” released before the episode airs, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) confronts Dr. Marina Blaize (new star Lisa Edelstein) about his mentor, who had brain surgery earlier this season.

Shaun followed Blaize into her office, reminding her that every day he spends in the hospital increases his chance of getting an infection.

“Well, you tell him that, and maybe he’ll hop right out of bed,” Blaize replied.

Murphy said he did, and Blaize fired back, “He didn’t respond to the stick… try the carrot.”

Glassman does not like carrots though, Shaun points out. This inspires Blaize to explain the entire carrot-and-stick metaphor.

Blaize assured Shaun that Glassman is “recovering nicely” and she suggested that Shaun just “be patient” with him.

Suddenly, Shaun understands the metaphor and asked Blaize if a reward would work to inspire Glassman to finally start physical therapy.

“What I’m saying is that you should be patient and supportive,” Blaize said.

Shaun finally answered a message on his tablet, then ran out of the office.

“Carrots” picks up after the events in “Tough Titmouse.” In that episode, Glassman refused to take medication to put himself to sleep because it would mean he could no longer see a hallucination of his deceased daughter, Maddie (Holly Taylor). During that emotional, heart-wrenching hour, we learned that Maddie died after a struggle with drug addiction. Glassman locked her out of his house when she showed up under the influence and he never saw her again alive.

Shaun also struggled with his relationship with Lea (Paige Spara). He tried to get her back on his good side with bog movies, but nothing was working. So in the end, he took the biggest swing: he rented a two-room apartment for them to share. The episode ended before Lea responded.

Also in “Carrots,” Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas) suggests an experimental surgery to help an anorexia patient who needs heart surgery. Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) does not agree, which seems to be par for the course whenever Claire suggests something.

New episodes of The Good Doctor air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC