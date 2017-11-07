‘The Good Doctor’ Didn’t Air This Week and Fans Are Emotional

TV Shows

The Good Doctor, one of the biggest new hits of the season, isn’t on tonight. Fans were devastated by the news.

Instead of a new episode of the Freddie Highmore-starring series, ABC aired Living Every Day: Luke Bryan, a profile of the country music star by Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts. A new episode of the series will air on Monday, Nov. 13.

When ABC shared the news on the Good Doctor‘s Twitter page, its fans shared their disappointment with the schedule. Some said the show was the only thing they look forward to on Mondays.

The Good Doctor has been a surprising success for ABC after Dancing With The Stars, becoming the top new drama of the season. Early episodes even averaged more viewers than CBS’ NCIS and NBC’s This Is Us. Through six episodes, the show has averaged 10.7 million viewers and a 2.03 18-49 rating.

In the show, Highmore stars as Dr. Sean Murphy, a surgical residence with savant syndrome and autism who uses his unique skills to save lives. Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper, Tamlyn Tomita and Richard Schiff co-star.

The Good Doctor airs at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC Mondays.

