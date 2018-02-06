‘The Good Doctor’: Viewers Are Not Fans of New Dr. Morgan Reznick

Fiona Gubelmann made her debut on The Good Doctor in Monday’s episode, titled “She,” and fans were not happy with the new character. However, it does not look like they were supposed to be.

Gubelmann’s Dr. Morgan Reznick was introduced as a rival for Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas). She immediately made it clear that she has no plans on becoming friends with Claire. This is a competition, and she knows San Jose’s St. Bonaventure Hospital can only keep two of the four residents.

Morgan thinks Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) is a shoe-in because he is Dr. Aaron Glassman’s (Richard Schiff) pet project. She also thinks Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) does not stand a chance. So, the competition for the final spot is between her and Claire, or so Morgan thinks.

Morgan and Claire ended up working together on the case of Howard Shaw (Adam J. Smith), a patient who over-medicated himself after his wife died of cancer. Morgan was puzzled by Claire’s empathetic handling of the situation, since she believes doctors should not get involved with the patients’ lives. Her initial reaction is to be as cutthroat as possible.

But once she sees Claire’s methods working, Morgan tries too hard to do the same to impress Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez).

In the end, the patient remembered Reznick, but Melendez knows Claire put her heart and soul into the case.

“Rise up. Play the game on your own terms,” Melendez tells Claire in the end. “Don’t wait for it.”

Morgan did not win over any fans at home.

It’s NOT about getting emotionally invested in every patient, it’s about having compassion and caring for another Human Being who is sick and or ill. @GoodDoctorABC #TheGoodDoctor — Elsa❤️#Troublemaker (@Elsa050467) February 6, 2018



“Oh? So now you’re a team player.”

“When it benefits me.”

GET THIS NEW DOCTOR OUT OF HERE i don’t need this negativity #TheGoodDoctor — spoopy sabrina 🇩🇴 (@queridodolans) February 6, 2018

So, this patient doesn’t even remember the one Doctor who was fighting for him during his entire stay. #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/anFsiwXrjb — TV Fanatic (@Khaleesi_Hodan) February 6, 2018

Claire please follow Melendez’s advice before Morgan take your job #TheGoodDoctor — Cori💫 (@OhThats_Cori) February 6, 2018



