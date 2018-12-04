‘The Good Doctor’: Dr. Lim Gets Fatal Disease in Death-Filled Episode

The Good Doctor‘s mid-season finale saw part of St. Bonaventure Hospital go under quarantine after two patients came into the emergency room right after arriving in San Jose from Malaysia. Eventually, Dr. Lim became infected by the disease, but her survival remains unknown.

The two patients died from an airborne disease, forcing Drs. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) to keep patients from leaving and getting sick.

During the quarantine, Shaun was distracted by the noise from a ceiling light and the trio of doctors needed to figure out how to do procedures without the usual equipment. Plus, Dr. Alex Park’s (Will Yun Lee) son (Ricky He) was stuck in the quarantine.

Morgan also surprisingly connected with Tyler (Dan Byrd), an ambulance driver who has a crush on her. Tyler got sick while taking the two patients to the hospital.

Later, Lim realized she had the disease, so she locked herself in a room apart from everyone else. After she went in to treat Tyler, his heart suddenly stopped. Morgan came in to help and tried to save him, but it was too late.

While talking Morgan through a surgery, Lim fainted and the episode ended before we learned if she survived.

“Quarantine” followed last week’s episode “Empathy,” which ended with Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) picking himself over Lim and Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) as Chief of Surgery while still serving as hospital president. Shaun also spent the episode learning how to drive with Lea Diallo (Paige Spara) after he convinced Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) to finally give up his driver’s license.

In an interview with PopCulture.com before the Christmas episode aired, Tamlyn Tomita, who plays hospital chairperson Allegra Aoki, teased several revealing moments.

“There are going to be stories that will — be very revealing in terms of major characters. It will reveal different facets of characters whom you love, and you will grow more to love,” Tomita explained.

Tomita also had nothing but great things to say about the cast.

“They are such a great cast,” Tomita told PopCulture.com. “Freddie is so dedicated. He’s such an old soul in a young man’s body, I sometimes look at him, and I go, ‘How do you know so much?’ And it’s because he really is generally, it sounds very cliché, an old soul.”

The Good Doctor will return next year on Monday, Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

