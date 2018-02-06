‘The Good Doctor’ Fans Love Chris D’Elia as Shaun’s New Neighbor Kenny

Comedian Chris D’Elia stars as Dr. Shaun Murphy’s new neighbor in The Good Doctor. Fans of the show were surprised to see him show up in the previous episode and loved seeing him again in “She.”

At the end of the previous episode, “Seven Reasons,” we were introduced to the new neighbor. D’Elia’s character Kenny moved in after Lea (Paige Spara) moved to live with her family in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

D’Elia confirmed on Instagram that he appears in a “bunch” of episodes for the rest of The Good Doctor‘s freshman season. Based on the reaction from fans, he is more than welcome to come back.

The episode started with Kenny asking Shaun to use his television before the cable guy comes. Kenny is also puzzled by Shaun refusing to sign up for cable.

I literally only watch 3 channels too, Shaun. #TheGoodDoctor — Talk Nerdy With Us (@TalkNerdyWithUs) February 6, 2018

One fan wondered if Kenny will have to go to the hospital so they have to say, “Oh my god, they killed Kenny,” a reference to South Park.

#TheGoodDoctor Will Kenny ever go to the hospital and they can’t save him, so they’ll be like “Oh my god they killed Kenny” — One of the host of #Saturdaynightscifi (@caramind93) February 6, 2018

The Good Doctor fans welcomed D’Elia with open arms.

One fan hopes Kenny turns out to be a good guy, and not someone who uses Shaun.

I hope Kenny is going to be a nice neighbor not a user. #TheGoodDoctor — Steph (@BellaTheBooBoo) February 6, 2018

Others are not fans of Kenny, who always comes in through Shaun’s back door.

I see the beginning of a good friendship here. #TheGoodDoctor — Heidi (@scifiFm5) February 6, 2018

lowkey love shaun’s new neighbor #thegooddoctor — sara ✨ (@drhighmore) February 6, 2018

It is clear that Shaun is open to becoming friends with Kenny. He opens up about where he got the stuff in his apartment.

“Understanding,” Shaun replies.

Photo Credit: ABC / Jeff Weddell