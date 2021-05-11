'The Good Doctor' Character Suffers Tragic Loss

✖

Fans tuning into Monday night's all new episode of The Good Doctor were left in tears after the episode ended in tragedy for one fan-favorite character. Warning: This post contains major spoilers for The Good Doctor, Season 4, Episode 16, "Dr. Ted."

Picking up one day after Lea collapsed after being declared safe to leave the hospital, after a week of waiting, "Dr. Ted" finally answered that burning cliffhanger ending of whether or not she suffered a miscarriage. It had been revealed early in the season that Lea and Shaun were expecting and in the episodes that followed, Lea has experienced numerous complications throughout her pregnancy, ultimately leading to a heart-wrenching loss Monday night. At the start of the episode, Lea's obstetrician had determined that her collapse was the result of ligament pain, though things ultimately took a turn for the worse later in the episode.

In the episode, Lea was diagnosed with Type II Vasa Previa and had to have surgery to prevent a possible rupture that could kill the baby. The surgery was carried out by Claire and Drs. Lim and Allen, and although it was a success, Lea developed a pulmonary embolism while in recovery. This required additional surgery to break up the clot and save her baby, but tragically, her unborn baby's heart rate was too low and her lungs weren't responding to steroids. Lea had also developed a second clot, and the baby could not be saved. It was Claire who delivered the sad news to Shaun, who in turn had to break the heart-wrenching news to Lea, who broke into tears upon seeing his face. Lea had to undergo another procedure to remove her unborn child, and the episode ended with her and Shaun returning home.

Fans who tuned into the episode were left in tears, with one person writing, "I'm so upset about Lea losing the baby! I so wanted to see Shaun as a daddy to a little one, was so looking forward to it! Guess we'll have to wait with them." Another heartbroken fan tweeted, "Wow... HEARTBREAKING. I'm so sorry for Shaun and Lea's first baby. She wanted a little one SO BAD..." Another person questioned, "Now that we know what happened to the baby, how will the end of season 4 be?"

There are now only four episodes left of Season 4, with new episodes airing Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can also view the episodes with a Hulu with Live TV subscription, which you can sign up for here. The Good Doctor has already been renewed for Season 5 at ABC.

