Home and Away star Jacqui Purvis is reflecting on the past "incredible three years" following her character Felicity Newman's onscreen death. Taking to social media after her last scenes aired, the Australian soap star penned a message of thanks to fans and her co-star as she officially bid Home and Away goodbye. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Home and Away.

"What a life!! Thank you to @homeandaway for an incredible three years. Had an absolute blast," Purvis captioned a compilation video shared to Instagram that showed behind-the-scenes moments with her co-stars. "This is just a snippet of the love I have for the cast and crew, a lot of people are missing."

While Purvis said "there's too many people to thank," she gave a special shoutout to Ethan Browne, who portrayed Felicity's ex-husband Tane Parata. The actress thanked Browne "for helping create a beautiful love story" before she went on to show some appreciation for fans, writing, "And to the fans for your undying support, thank you for allowing Flick into your homes. I hope she brought you as much joy as she did me."

Fans were left devastated last week when Felicity collapsed and it was revealed she had a brain aneurysm and was declared brain-dead, with more tears coming during this week's run of episodes when her loved ones made the decision to take her off life support.

Speaking about the storyline and her exit with Yahoo Lifestyle, Purvis said she "had an incredible time on the show. Some of the best years of my life." However, she ultimately made the decision to step away from Home and Away, the series on which she had starred since 2021, to pursue her dreams of an international career.

"I knew I wanted an international career, so, I had to make the decision to leave and take the plunge," she told the outlet, which reported that Purvis is hoping to head to Hollywood, moves made by former Home and Away stars like Chris Hemsworth, Isla Fisher, and Samara Weaving. "I owe so much to the show, [and] because of it, I feel confident and ready to take on the international stage. I'm so grateful to the fans for supporting me through my years on the show."

As Purvis' time on Home and Away came to an end, many of her co-stars responded to her emotional video. Take to the comments section, Browne wrote, "What a journey indeed! You brought 'Tanicity' to life, and injected a thunderous energy to the Bay! Thank you for gracing us all with it. You are going to be sorely missed my friend." Meanwhile, the official Home and Away account replied, "We will miss you," alongside a series of red heart emojis.