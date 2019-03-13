‘The Good Doctor’: Cancer-Free Glassman Gets Engaged in Season 2 Finale

The Good Doctor Season 2 finale was not just an exciting episode for Shaun. His mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman got engaged.

Throughout Season 2, Glassman (Richard Schiff) struggled to fight cancer. In the last episodes of the season though, he was finally receiving treatment and in the finale “Trampoline,” he declared to his love interest Debbie Wexler (Sheila Kelley) he was cancer free.

Earlier, Debbie seemed convinced that Glassman was only interested in her because he wanted some last-second grasp of glory and was rushing their relationship. That’s why early in “Trampoline,” she actually refused his proposal.

But after helping Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) get his job back at St. Bonaventure Hospital, he had a renewed urgency to seek her out again.

“I know myself and I know what I want,” Glassman said. “I know I want I love.”

“You don’t love me. You barely know me,” Debbie said.

“I think I do. I’m sure we could go out on a date, and another date and more dates after that. Bit life is short and getting shorter,” Glassman said. “And I want to spend whatever time I have left with you.”

After making his plea, and painting a beautiful picture of what their life could be like, he asked her once again, “Will you marry me.”

“Yes,” she replied before the two kissed.

Coincidentally, Schiff and Kelley are married in real life. The couple have been married since 1996 and share two children.

Originally, Schiff teased Glassman’s eventual death in a 2018 interview with Deadline after the Season 1 finale revealed his character’s cancer diagnosis. However, he was surprised that his character learned he was dying during a dinner with Kelley’s character.

“I was surprised by how it manifested. I was having a dinner date with this woman named [Debbie], who happened to be played by my real life wife, Sheila Kelley, which was lovely for us,” Schiff said at the time. “We had a blast doing that. Then had that event happen during dinner. That was surprising.”

The Good Doctor will return in the fall.

Photo credit: ABC