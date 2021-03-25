How 'The Goldbergs' Paid Tribute to George Segal After His Death

✖

Veteran actor George Segal passed away on Tuesday in Santa Rosa, California as a result of complications from bypass surgery. He was 87. Segal's wife, Sonia Segal, released a statement confirming the news. "The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," the statement read.

Segal has starred in the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs since 2013 as Albert "Pops" Solomon, Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) dad and a World War II vet. ABC released a statement offering their condolences. "For eight years, George Segal made us laugh as Pops on The Goldbergs, but his legacy in the entertainment world spans decades," the statement read. "His talent has left an indelible mark and we’re grateful for the laughter and joy he has given us all. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his wife, Sonia, and his family during this difficult time."

Thank you for everything, Pops. pic.twitter.com/XxvUBcgC6H — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) March 25, 2021

Additionally, Wednesday night's episode of The Goldbergs featured a coda honoring Segal's passing, which also got posted on Twitter. Segal's final episode -- Season 8, Episode 16 titled "Couple Off" -- will air on April 7 and will feature a special tribute.

"On behalf of everyone at The Goldbergs we are devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George," the show’s cast and crew said in a statement. "He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply. It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh. Rest in peace."

Segal earned an Oscar nomination for his work in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and he went on to rack up acting credits like Just Shoot Me, Ship of Fools, Where's Poppa?, Blume in Love, For the Boys, and King Rat. Segal's Just Shoot Me costar David Spade also posted a loving tribute on Instagram following the news of his death, saying that they were "friends for life."

"George was someone we all really looked up to," Spade wrote. "He had done huge movies and was already legendary when we started. I was always trying to learn from him. About acting, about life, anything." Spade concluded, saying "I laughed the hardest with him. The show was a gift and it kept on giving after we wrapped. He will be missed by fans all over the world."