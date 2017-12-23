‘The Goldbergs’ First Look: Beverly Finds Her Golden Girls

When The Goldbergs returns in January, the ABC sitcom will be paying tribute to another classic ’80s TV show as Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey) finds her own “Golden Girls” in “The Goldberg Girls.

TVLine posted an image from the episode, showing Beverly with her friends – played by Mindy Sterling, Jennifer Irwin and Stephanie Courtney – toasting at a diner.

In the episode, Beverly tries to put together her own Golden Girls group so she will not be alone as she grows older. She tries to bond with the other moms she knows. Hopefully, her overbearing personality won’t push them away.

Another plot in the midseason premiere finds Erica Goldberg (Hayley Orrantia) getting a annoyed with boyfriend Geoff (Sam Lerner), who is trying too hard to be romantic. They might even break up again.

The Goldbergs will return on ABC on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

The Goldbergs was created by Adam F. Goldberg and is loosely based on his life in 1980s Philadelphia. The show also stars Sean Giambrone as Adam, Jeff Garlin as his father Murray, Troy Gentile as his brother Barry and George Segal as his grandfather. The show makes countless pop culture references to the 1980s, with this season kicking off with a Weird Science homage.

Photo Credit: ABC/Byron Cohen