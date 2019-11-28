‘The Goldbergs,’ ‘Schooled’ and ‘Single Parents’ Not on Tonight, ABC Airing ‘Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Instead

Charlie Brown is causing some changes in ABC’s Wednesday night primetime schedule. The network will be airing the beloved television specials A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers starting at 8 p.m. ET. The change means comedy series The Goldbergs and Schooled will not air an episode this week.

The network will also have one other big change in the lineup, with Modern Family airing two repeat episodes, taking over the 9:30 p.m. timeslot from comedy Single Parents.

Created by late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, the special finds Charlie Brown “in a bit of a bind when Peppermint Patty invites herself and a few friends over for Thanksgiving dinner,” the official ABC synopsis reads. “With Snoopy and Woodstock pulling kitchen duty, a traditional turkey and stuffing meal is simply not in the cards. Will good old Charlie Brown survive the holiday and the wrath of his hungry dinner guests?”

If you can’t watch the specials live, both Charlie Brown Thanksgiving shows will be made available to stream on ABC.com and on the ABC app Thursday.

The Goldbergs will return with a new episode Dec. 4, titled “The Beverly Goldberg Cookbook: Part 2.” An official description for the episode reads: “Beverly is approached by a publishing company for her cookbook, but they don’t like how she writes, so Adam must rewrite her work. Meanwhile, Barry and Erica cannot stop fighting as roommates and they make themselves crazy. Geoff tries to moderate the situation and they come up with a housing plan that changes everything.”

Schooled will also return that night with a new episode titled “The Pokémon Society.” The episode description reads: “Learning he’s not into baseball cards, Coach Mellor encourages Toby to be competitive in CB’s Pokemon Club and becomes an overbearing sports-type father. Meanwhile, Lainey supplements her salary as a teacher by working at the local video store and learns an important lesson.”

Modern Family will be back with a new episode as well, titled “Tree’s a Crowd.” The episode description reads: “The Dunphy house is bursting at the seams when Dylan’s hippie mom moves in and Claire’s lonely stepdad, Jerry, wants to pay them a visit. Meanwhile, Jay and Gloria attempt to help Manny get over his big breakup with Sherry.”

Wrapping up the comedy night of premieres Dec. 4 is Single Parents. The episode’s, titled “A Place Where Men Can be Men,” description reads: “When Graham brings Douglas’ box of 1950s Playboy magazines for show and tell, Angie fears she is a bad mom and knows she has to give ‘the talk’ to Graham. However, Graham has other plans and asks to hear about it from Will and Douglas, which brings out Will’s own insecurities when he discovers some kept secrets about his own father’s relationships. Meanwhile, Poppy tries to become closer with the twins by helping them discover their individual personalities.”

The Goldbergs, Schooled, Modern Family and Single Parents make up the comedy block of ABC’s Wednesday night lineup starting at 8 p.m. ET. The lineup ends with new drama series Stumptown airing at 10 p.m. ET.