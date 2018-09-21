‘The Goldbergs’: Robert Englund Reprising Freddy Krueger Role for Halloween Episode

It’s been announced that Robert Englund will reprising his iconic role as Freddy Krueger for an upcoming Halloween episode of The Goldbergs.

The show revealed the news in a Twitter post that included a clip of actress Wendi McLendon-Covey — who plays Goldberg matriarch Beverly — alongside Englund in his Krueger make-up and costume.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[The Goldbergs] Halloween episode this year is going to be a NIGHTMARE,” a caption on the post read. “[Robert Englund] will guest star as the one and only Freddy Krueger!

#TheGoldbergs Halloween episode this year is going to be a NIGHTMARE! @RobertBEnglund will guest star as the one and only Freddy Krueger! pic.twitter.com/JduaQYqeiP — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) September 21, 2018

Fans of the show have been commenting on the new on social media, with many expressing genuine excitement about seeing Englund as Freddy Krueger again.

Itd be funny if Freddy had a nightmare about Beverly pinching his or what used to be cheeks and hugging him. And she makes him change into a Bev sweater. @wendimclendonco @RobertBEnglund @adamfgoldberg — Swoopster (@MrJackofAllTra3) September 21, 2018

“Honestly, what is scarier: Freddy Krueger coming at you with his clawed glove or Beverly Goldberg smothering you with a lot of hugs? I guess we’ll see on The Goldbergs Halloween episode,” one fan wrote. “I can’t wait.”

1, 2, Freddy’s coming for you.

3, 4, Better lock your door.

5, 6, grab a crucifix.

7, 8, Gonna stay up late.

9, 10, Never sleep again…. — Tied To The Bells (@TiedToTheBells) September 21, 2018

“This is going to be AMAZING. Talk about having Halloween flashbacks,” someone else commented. “I am so excited I may not be able to sleep, wait a min…..”

“AHH MY TWO FAVORITES ON ONE SHOW,” another person exclaimed. “I was excited for the new season already, but now I’m even MORE EXCITED!”

Goosebumps my childhood right there #FreddyKrueger the joy of seeing @RobertBEnglund again as the true horror icon — Movie Man (@DJ_Movies) September 21, 2018

According to AP, the Halloween episode is titled “Nightmare on Elk Avenue” — a play on the Freddy Krueger series A Nightmare on Elm Street — and will reportedly revolve around Adam Goldberg (played by series star Sean Giambrone) being forced to confront his greatest fears after watching the legendary horror film.

Englund has been starring as the slasher movie villain since 1984, having appeared as the character in a total of eight films, as well as the short-lived horror anthology series Freddy’s Nightmares – A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Series.

This appears to the first time he has donned the fedora and bladed gloves on screen since 2003s Freddy vs. Jason.

The Goldbergs season six debuts on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET, with the Halloween episode scheduled to air sometime in October.