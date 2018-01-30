‘The Four’ Judge Charlie Walk Calls Sexual Harassment Allegation ‘Untrue’

The Four judge Charlie Walk called the allegations of sexual harassment against him “untrue” and said there has never been a “single HR claim against me.”

Earlier on Monday, Life Lab founder Tristan Coopersmith wrote about how her dreams of becoming a music executive were dashed after she was sexually harassed by Walk. At the time, she was 27 years old and Walk was an executive at Sony.

Coopersmith wrote in an open letter on her website that Walk told her about his “fantasies” of having sex with her, even though he was married with children at the time. She said he was “relentless” and would sent her instant messages with “truly vulgar words and ideas.”

Coopersmith also claimed Walk would make her uncomfortable at dinners, despite his wife sitting across from them.

“And then there was that event at your swank pad when you actually cornered me and pushed me into your bedroom and onto your bed,” she wrote of another alleged incident. “The bed you shared with your wife… your wife who was in the room next door. You being drunk and me being 6 inches taller was my saving grace.”

Coopersmith said she worked a year for Walk before talking about the alleged harassment to a colleague, who was not surprised.

Walk responded to the allegations in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“It is very upsetting to learn of this untrue allegation made by someone who worked with me 15 years ago, without incident,” Walk said. “There has never been a single HR claim against me at any time during my 25+ year career, spanning three major companies. I have consistently been a supporter of the women’s movement and this is the first time I have ever heard of this or any other allegation — and it is false.”

Walk worked at Sony’s Epic Records from 2005 to 2008. He has been at Universal Music Group’s Republic Records since 2014.

“While it appears this blog post relates to the period prior to Mr. Walk’s appointment to his position at Republic Records, we take the allegations very seriously and intend to conduct a full and complete review of this matter,” UMG said in a statement to ET.

Fox, which airs The Four, told ET it is only just being made aware of the allegations. “We are currently reviewing this matter and are committed to fostering a safe environment on all of our shows,” the network said.

Photo credit: Facebook/ Charlie Walk