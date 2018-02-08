‘The Four’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

The Four: Battle for Stardom will keep on singing for another year.

Ahead of its first season finale Thursday, Fox announced it renewed the singing competition for a second season, which will premiere this summer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Four is truly a next-generation show,” Rob Wade, president, alternative series and specials, Fox Broadcasting Company told Variety. “It has pushed past the boundaries of traditional music competition series by focusing on recording artists in an epic battle to become a superstar. And for the winner, guided by music giants Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and Republic Records, this is just the beginning. We’d like to thank our panel, our ringleader, Fergie, the contestants and our incredible production team for delivering concert-quality shows every week. And we look forward to pushing the boundaries even further in Season Two.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the show has been Fox’s highest-rated unscripted series in nearly four years among adults 18-49, even though the actual rating — 1.4 — doesn’t seem that impressive.

The network also says it attracted 4.6 million “multi-platform viewers” over its first five weeks.

Absent from Thursday’s finale will be embattled Republic Records president Charlie Walk, who began the season as one of the show’s four judges alongside Combs, DJ Khaled and Trainor. Walk was suspended last week by Republic Records and fired from the show as allegations against him of sexual misconduct surfaced.

An announcement on the makeup of the season two judges panel is expected in the coming weeks.

Walk released a statement following news he had been let go.

“Out of respect for the contestants, my fellow judges and everyone involved with the show, I have made the decision not to attend the finale of The Four. I do not want my presence to be a distraction. Needless to say this is very upsetting. Although I continue to support the ‘Me Too’ movement, there has been an extreme rush to judgment against me in this particular case which is unfair and inconsistent with anything that even actually happened. I welcome any investigation so that in short order these unfounded and hurtful accusations can be put to rest,” Walk said.

The Four season finale airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.