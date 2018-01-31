‘The Four’ Judge Charlie Walk Fired Over Sexual Harassment Allegation

‘The Four – Battle for Stardom’ is down to three judges.

The Fox singing competition has fired music producer Charlie Walk after he was accused of sexual misconduct in an open letter by Like Lab founder Tristan Coopersmith.

According to Deadline, the now-suspended president of Republic Records will appear on Thursday’s pre-taped episode of The Four, but will not be seen in any more upcoming episodes of the show. There has been no word as to when and if Walk will be replaced this year.

Coopersmith wrote Monday about how her dreams of becoming a successful music executive were derailed after she worked for Walk as a 27-year-old.

Coopersmith claimed Walk would tell her about his “fantasies” of having sex with her and she would have to remind him he was married with children. However, he was “relentless,” and would allegedly send her lewd messages with “truly vulgar words and ideas,” Coopersmith wrote.

He invited her to dinners “that in hindsight I had no business being at, but you did it so that you could put your hand on my thigh under the table, every time inching it closer and closer to my sacred place.”

During some of these dinners, Walk’s wife was right across the table, Coopersmith wrote.

“On multiple occasions your wife was sitting right across from us,” Coopersmith wrote. “And then there was that event at your swank pad when you actually cornered me and pushed me into your bedroom and onto your bed. The bed you shared with your wife… your wife who was in the room next door. You being drunk and me being 6 inches taller was my saving grace.”

Walk denied the allegations in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“It is very upsetting to learn of this untrue allegation made by someone who worked with me 15 years ago, without incident,” Walk said. “There has never been a single HR claim against me at any time during my 25+ year career, spanning three major companies. I have consistently been a supporter of the women’s movement and this is the first time I have ever heard of this or any other allegation — and it is false.”

Walk worked at Sony’s Epic Records from 2005 to 2008. He has been at Universal Music Group’s Republic Records since 2014.

Co-judged by Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled and singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor, The Four debuting singing competition show is in the last stage of taping for its first season, according to Deadline.

The show airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.