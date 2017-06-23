‘The Exorcist’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date

One of the biggest surprises in the world of TV horror series was not just that The Exorcist was adapted into a television series, but also that it ended up being one of the best horror shows of the year. If you’re looking to see what will happen next in the series, mark your calendars for Friday, September 29 at 9:00 PM ET to catch the season premiere.

The hit series might be returning, but don’t expect to see some of the characters we grew close to in the first season. Geena Davis, Alan Ruck, Hannah Kasulka, and Brianne Howey are not scheduled to appear in the upcoming season. Considering how things were left when we last saw the Rance family, it makes sense why they wouldn’t return, but it’s still sad to see them go.

Alfonso Herrera, Kurt Egyiawan, and Ben Daniels will all be returning, however, as they played the priests set on vanquishing the demonic presences in the first season, but it sounds like their job is far from over.

Executive producer Jeremy Slater has previously explained to Deadline that his main goal was “to tell a story with a beginning, a middle, and an end and that story was the possession of the Rance family.”

He claimed his biggest challenge for the upcoming season “would be to come up with a new storyline that was just as exciting and emotionally gripping.”

Before the second season was officially announced, Slater explained to Bloody Disgusting where he had hoped to take the series.

“A potential season two would find Marcus, Tomas and Bennett tasked with helping a new family or a new case of possession,” he explained. “Our challenge now is to create a new family that you care about just as much as the Rances, and to find ways to make their story feel just as compelling and unique as what came before.”

Although the Rance family isn’t slated to be series regulars in Season 2, Slater revealed to both outlets, “That doesn’t mean we won’t see the Rance family again.”

When the series returns, it will be competing with other horror series like American Horror Story, which will be entering its seventh season, and another breakout horror hit that’s getting a sophomore season, Channel Zero.

Both American Horror Story and Channel Zero feature anthological formats, with new stories, characters, and actors coming in for each season. On the one hand, this allows the shows to learn from their previous seasons’ mistakes and leave those errors behind them, but on the other hand, it can prove difficult to get audiences to care about a whole new group of characters.