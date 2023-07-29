'The Equalizer' Migrant Murder Mystery Episode Set to Re-Air on CBS

As The Equalizer's hiatus continues with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the show is still airing repeats on CBS for the summer, and a big one is airing this weekend. Airing tomorrow, July 30, at 9 p.m. ET, CBS will be rerunning Season 3, Episode 14, "No Good Deed." The episode sees Robyn McCall and the team taking on a case of a Venezuelan migrant accused of murdering a prominent congresswoman he and his wife were staying with. The team actively try to uncover whether or not he was involved. Meanwhile, Aunt Vi tries to look after a student who could be experiencing distress at home.

The episode initially aired in April and followed migrants being put on buses to New York City, and no one knew about it. Congresswoman Elena Acevedo agreed to let two migrants stay at her house, a couple, Marisol and Jaime Perez, who had to flee an unsafe situation back home. However, they were scared when they heard gunshots, and Jaime found Congresswoman Acevedo on the floor. Since he was covered in blood and never saw the shooter, Jaime was accused for her murder, and he was being blamed anyway because he was an immigrant, even though Marisol swears her husband didn't do it.

It's later revealed that not everyone liked the congresswoman because of her agendas, as her allies at one point stopped defending her migrant bill. Luckily, McCall went looking into her death, and she found out there was a protestor outside of the house every night and alluded to the congresswoman to being a snake. He did have an alibi, though, since he was home before the murder, but the chief of staff claimed to have seen the sign. It turned out to be Congressman Grey and his aide who were being the whole thing, and McCall found enough evidence to put them both behind bars.

The episode was a pretty dramatic one, and knowing how it ends will be a bit easier to watch, so you already know who did it, but that doesn't make it any less edge-of-your-seat. While it is going to be hard to not see The Equalizer on the fall schedule, at least fans can still watch it this summer, and it is also streaming on Paramount+, so they aren't completely without the series. Make sure to tune in to "No Good Deed" tomorrow, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS!