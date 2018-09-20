‘The Deuce’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at HBO

HBO has given James Franco-led adult film industry drama The Deuce a third and final season.

The series premiered its second season back in Sept. 9 to reportedly less that favorable ratings, though the critically-acclaimed series will be allowed to wrap up its storylines, which see Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal lead an ensemble cast in the story of the rise of the adult film industry in New York City in the 1970s.

Videos by PopCulture.com

We’re always conjuring the last scene before we write the first. So much the better when we work for people who allow us to consistently plan, arc and execute as intended. Thanks, @HBO, for the third and final season renewal and the chance for #thedeuce to tell its full story. pic.twitter.com/B1cOuady1X — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 20, 2018

“We’re always conjuring the last scene before we write the first,” co-creator David Simon tweeted Thursday. “So much the better when we work for people who allow us to consistently plan, arc and execute as intended. Thanks, HBO, for the third and final season renewal and the chance for The Deuce to tell its full story.”

Since the show’s premiere, The Hollywood Reporter writes, co-creators Simon and George Pelecanos, as well as the cast, have always said that the series was intended to only last three seasons.

Each season of the HBO drama is set in a different time period in New York. The first picked up in 1971, the second in 1977 and the third will reportedly explore the early 1980s.

According to a statement to THR from HBO, season three will explore “the rough-and-tumble world that existed [in New York] until the rise of HIV, the violence of the cocaine epidemic and the renewed real estate market all ended the bawdy turbulence.”

The Deuce star James Franco found himself in the eye of controversy earlier this year as his continued involvement on the series was criticized following allegations of sexual misconduct surfacing in a Los Angeles Times article shortly after he won a Golden Globe for The Disaster Artist in January.

At the time, Franco responded to the allegations while on a visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“Look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done. I have to do that to maintain my well being. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate. But I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to shut them down in any way,” Franco said. “If I have done something wrong. I will fix it — I have to.”

Simon also issued a statement at the time, coming to the actor’s defense.

“I’m still reading it the same as everyone else, trying to discern what is or isn’t there,” Simon said. “Personally I can only speak knowledgeably to The Deuce. I’ve checked with all my fellow producers and other personnel. We have no complainant or complaint or any awareness of any incident of concern involving Mr. Franco. Nor has HBO been approached with any complaint. In our experience, he was entirely professional as an actor, director, and producer.”

Franco continues to play a prominent role on The Deuce in the dual role of twin brothers Vincent and Frankie Martino. The series is currently airing its second season Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO, with the third season set to premiere in 2019.