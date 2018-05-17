The CW Unveils Fall 2018 TV Lineup

The CW has unveiled its fall 2018 TV schedule, and there is a lot of change heading to the network.

Tides are changing at The CW, and its new fall schedule is reflecting it, the network expanding its schedule to six nights and 12 hours of original scripted programming, which will see the return of several series and the addition of a handful of new series.

The presence of the DC universe will be heavily felt in the new season, with five superhero dramas from Warner Bros. and Greg Berlanti slated to be on the schedule. The move is a major change from recent years, when The CW saved several of the action-packed DC Entertainment series for midseason.

Meanwhile, the schedule will also see the addition of several new series, including the reboot of Charmed, a reimagining of the supernatural series that aired on the WB from 1998 to 2006.

Six other series will be absent from the schedule in the fall, the network giving them the axe and sending them on their way.

Keep scrolling for a look at each night’s schedule. Premiere dates will be announced at a later time.

Sunday

The CW is expanding its schedule to six nights with the addition of original scripted programming airing on Sundays, a move that was announced back in February. The night will kick off with Supergirl, which is shifting from its previously held Monday night timeslot, and will end with the highly anticipated Charmed reboot.



8-9 p.m. — Supergirl

9-10 p.m. — Charmed

Monday

Monday nights kick off the first of two consecutive nights of DC Entertainment series, shifting Arrow from Thursdays to instead hold Superigrl‘s previous 9 p.m. timeslot. The night will start off with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.



8-9 p.m. — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

9-10 p.m. — Arrow

Tuesday

Another superhero themed night, Tuesdays will stay intact with The Flash, which will lead into new midseason addition Black Lightning. With all of the DC series airing on back-to-back nights, it makes it likely that a crossover could happen.



8-9 p.m. — The Flash

9-10 p.m. — Black Lightning

Wednesday

Wednesday nights are all about high school dramas and will see established series Riverdale used to launch new series All American, a football drama executive-produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.



8-9 p.m. — Riverdale

9-10 p.m. — All American

Thursday

Remaining Thursday’s anchor, Supernatural, now going into its fourteenth season, will lead into new series Legacies, a branch of the popular series The Vampire Diaries, which also spawned The Originals. The two back-to-back series means that the night will be supernatural themed.



8-9 p.m. — Supernatural

9-10 p.m. — Legacies

Friday

Dynasty will lead Friday nights, with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend leading out of it. The latter series is set to end its four season run on the network, its absence likely to be filled by the final season of Jane the Virgin at midseason.



8-9 p.m. — Dynasty

9-10 p.m. — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Held for Midseason

While many of the network’s series have their spot on the schedule, several more are being held until midseason



Fans will have to wait for the network’s sixth season of post-apocalyptic drama The 100 until midseason, along with the premiere of new shows In the Dark and Roswell, New Mexico. Midseason will also see the final runs of iZombie and Jane the Virgin, both of which are set to end after five seasons on The CW.

Cancellations

The CW was one of the only network to go light with cancellations this year, the network severing ties with six series.

Among the series to get the unfortunate axe are Lucy Hale-starring drama Life Sentence, which will be leaving following its freshman run, The Originals, the vampire drama that has enjoyed five seasons on the network, and Valor, which, after only one season, proved to not be a big hit when it came to ratings.

Jane the Virgin and iZombie will both be ending following their fifth seasons, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, whose cancellation was announced Thursday, will end its run after four seasons.