The CW Sets Premiere Date for Final Season of ‘All American’

The end is nigh for All American.

According to Variety, the eighth and final season of the football drama will premiere on July 13 on The CW.

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Prior to the premiere, an hour-long special, All American: The Final Season Special, will debut on June 22. All American, which premiered in 2018, is The CW’s final scripted original, as the network has transitioned to mostly sports, unscripted series, and imported content. It was announced in June that All American was renewed for an eighth and final season.

Pictured (L-R): Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker and Antonio J Bell as Khalil — Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW

Season 8 of All American “follows Jordan, Layla, Coop, Cassius, KJ, Khalil, Amina, and Preach as the pursuit of their individual dreams unexpectedly challenges friendships and family that are tentative at best after the events of Season 7. Season 8 picks up six months after the football cliffhanger at the end of last season and will span just one week in our favorite Beverly and Crenshaw crew’s life. A week that will have them wondering if everything they’ve been through over the course of their lives has prepared them for this moment. A week that will ultimately reunite old with the new, friend with enemy, and alter the course of each of their futures forever.”

The series stars Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Osy Ikhile, Alexis Chikaeze, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Antonio J. Bell, Kareem Grimes, and Lauryn Hardy. All American is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Jameal Turner, Sarah Schechter, and David Strauss.

Pictured (L-R): Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as KJ, Osy Ikhile as Cassius, and Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating — Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW

“How do you say goodbye to family? Because that is what these characters, these actors, this All American crew and staff are after eight beautiful, hard-fought, seasons together. Family,” Carroll, who also serves as showrunner, said in a statement. “This was the question on repeat for all of us as we crafted this final season with long hours, lots of love, and even more tears. And what we realized was that just like when your kids grow up and finally leave home, this wasn’t goodbye… It was a tear-filled I’ll see you soon. So, to our fans who have rocked with us faithfully for over a hundred episodes, we hope you enjoy this final season as much as we enjoyed making it. Thanks for taking this ride with us. We are so grateful for you… And we’ll see you soon.”

All seven seasons of All American are streaming on Netflix. The two-hour Season 8 premiere airs on Monday, July 13, at 8 p.m. ET, following an hour-long celebration, All American: The Final Season Special on Monday, June 22, at 9 p.m. ET.