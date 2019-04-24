The CW Announces Renewals for ‘Roswell, New Mexico’, ‘All American’ and ‘In the Dark’

The CW announced a slate of big renewals on Wednesday, including All American, In The Dark and Roswell, New Mexico.

Things are looking good for The CW, where all five first year shows will be back for another season. They join 10 other shows that the network renewed in January, making for a promising schedule this fall. In a press release on Wednesday, The CW picked up All American, In The Dark and Roswell, New Mexico, as well as the hit show The 100.

“As we begin to plan for the 2019-2020 season, we’re thrilled to have this roster of 14 exceptionally creative and distinctive series, including all five first year shows, as the foundation on which to continue to build the multiplatform future of The CW,” said The CW President Mark Pedowitz.

“One of our key long-term goals has been to continually add more original programming all year round, especially in midseason and summer, and with these returning shows and the new series we’ll order as we get closer to the May upfront, next season on The CW is shaping up to be our most robust year round schedule yet,” he went on.

All American, In the Dark and Roswell, New Mexico join Charmed and Legacies — the other two freshman series coming back in the fall. The CW promises release dates for all of their series are on the way, pointing fans to the upfront presentation in May.

Meanwhile, The 100 is coming back for Season 7 and going strong. It remains one of the most singular series on The CW, with a dedicated fanbase that carries over from Kass Morgan’s post-apocalyptic young adult novel series. The 100 is a key driver for The CW’s summer programming mentioned by Pedowitz, and the renewal comes ahead of its Season 6 premiere.

“I’m so thrilled to announce that #The100 just got picked up for SEASON 7!” showrunner Jason Rothenberg wrote on Twitter. “The fact that Season 6 hasn’t even premiered yet makes this a total baller move by @TheCW! All of us who make the show are honored and awed by it.”

Roswell, New Mexico is also a book adaptation, based on Roswell High by Melinda Metz. It follows Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) who takes a jaded look at the tourist-trap of her hometown, where an alien spacecraft was rumored to have crashed in 1947. The show had an average 0.28 live rating in its first season, and hopefully it can carry that on into its second year.

The CW is also going strong with its DC Comics TV adaptations. The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lighting and Arrow will all be back, although Arrow will come to an end after its eighth season. The shows all deliver on the same superhero properties that have struggled at the box office, building on a shared universe to rival that of the MCU.