The CW Releases Premiere Dates for Fall Schedule

The wait is almost over! The CW announced premiere dates for all of its fall lineup, including the final season premiere for critically-acclaimed Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and new series All American.

The network announced Thursday that its fall season will begin Tuesday with the return of DC series The Flash and Black Lightning.

Take a look at the network’s premiere schedule:

Tuesday, October 9

8 p.m. (ET) The Flash

9 p.m. Black Lightning

Wednesday, October 10

8 p.m. Riverdale

9 p.m. All American (Series Premiere)

Thursday, October 11

8 p.m. Supernatural

Friday, October 12

8 p.m. Dynasty

9 p.m. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Final Season Premiere)

Sunday, October 14

8 p.m. Supergirl

9 p.m. Charmed (Series Premiere)

Monday, October 15

8 p.m. Arrow

Monday, October 22

9 p.m. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Thursday, October 25

9 p.m. Legacies (Series Premiere)

The schedule also marks a big change from its original lineup announcement, with Arrow moving to the Mondays at 8 p.m. ET slot, rather than 9 p.m. where it had first moved. That spot will not be for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Jane the Virgin‘s final season is expected to return midseason.

During its May upfronts presentation, The CW made the announcement that critically acclaimed series, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane The Virgin would be ending after their fourth and fifth seasons respectively.

Both series received praise, and marked the young network’s first Gold Globe nominations for the series and for lead actresses Rachel Bloom and Gina Rodriguez.

After the network confirmed the news, Bloom tweeted to her followers what they could expect from the final season of the musical comedy.

“For the final season of [Crazy Ex-Girlfriend], we’re back to our later 9pm time slot, meaning we can be ever-so-slightly filthier,” Bloom wrote. “Now that it’s official, I just wanna say that [co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna] and I are so excited to bring you the fourth and final season of [Crazy Ex-Girlfriend]. We pitched it as four seasons, it was always four seasons, and we’re psyched we get to finish telling this story.”

For Jane, series creator Jennie Snyder Urman revealed the end of the soap opera-inspired series was going according to plan.

“When I first thought about the show, I thought it would run four years, and then after the second year, I thought, ‘We have enough to take us through five seasons,’” Urman said. “We started to have those discussions in Season 3. The studio and the network were always really supportive.”

She continued: “It’s the ending I pitched when I pitched the show. I couldn’t have pitched them a million of the details that have happened along the way, and it doesn’t have to do so much with the plot and with all the twists and turns. But the overall structure and what I wanted to say about certain things — structurally, that’s built into the ending.”

Rodriguez will reportedly direct two pivotal episodes from season 5, including the season premiere.