The CW Rebooting Canceled ABC Series ‘GCB’

A canceled ABC series is getting new life on The CW.

Kim Gatlin’s 2012 novel Good Christian Bitches, which inspired the short-lived ABC dramedy GCB, is being eyed for a new television series on The CW.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The network is reportedly developing a new ensemble series this time titled after the book. According to Deadline, Leila Cohan-Miccio is attached to write the adaptation, produced by Darren Star, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, CBS TV Studios and ABC Studios.

The new series will follow the clergy and parishioners of Flock, a hip church plant in Austin where prayers and worship music cover all kinds of sins and secrets from its community.

Kaplan and Star also teamed up for the original series adaptation, which premiered in the 2010-2011 television season on ABC. After pressure from Christian and conservative groups, the title was changed to Good Christian Belles and later GCB.

The book was later brought up in conversation during a meeting between Kaplan and the CW President Mark Pedowitz, who reportedly said he would keep the series’ original title if he ever brought the show to the network.

After securing the book rights once more and re-teaming with Star, the producers met with several writers after they were reportedly blown away by Cohan-Miccio’s pitch for the series.

The project will be handled at the network by CBS TV Studios in association with ABC Studios, which created the previous version that starred Kristin Chenoweth and Leslie Bibb.

Chenoweth shared her vague take on the possible reboot on Twitter Wednesday evening.

“So many thoughts,” she wrote, inspiring massive response from her followers.

“I’m ready for it come back.But, only if you are on it. I love you [and] the show when it was on,” one user commented on Chenoweth’s tweet.

“I wanted a revival with you lovely ladies on Netflix! It was such a fun show and you had great chemistry!” another Twitter user commented.

“Omg! I loved that show!! Yay! Hated it left ABC but the CW rocks!” another user said.

Kaplan and Cohan-Miccio previously teamed up for Netflix’s Drew Barrymore-led dark comedy Santa Clarita Diet and on the YouTube dark comedy Widow.

Cohan-Miccio is currently a co-executive producer on Netflix’s upcoming Shondaland series Bridgerton. She was previously a supervising producer on Paramount TV’s upcoming First Wives Club adaptation, which just moved from Paramount Network to BET.