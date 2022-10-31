The CW Cancels Comic Book Series Amid Show's Third Season

The CW has canceled the DC comic book series Stargirl amid the show's third season. According to Deadline, the show will be allowed to finish the season, airing new episodes on Thursdays until Dec. 7. The outlet noted that there was an indication the Stargirl team had been made aware of the possibility of cancellation ahead of time so that they could craft an ending that would be satisfactory for fans. Deadline adds that it is believed the cancellation decision was made by Nexstar Media Group, which recently acquired the network.

Stargirl follows Courtney Whitmore, played by Brec Bassinger, a superpowered high school student leading the Justice Society of America with the help of her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson). In the current season, Joel McHale portrays the resurrected Starman, who offers to train Courtney while she helps him adjust to his new small-town life. Additional cast members include Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, and Trae Romano.

In a statement on the cancellation news, series creator Geoff Johns said, "Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure. The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I'd like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life."

He continued, "Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible – with grace, strength and humor – exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I'm beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn't be more proud of our show and the fan community it's built!"

Previously, PopCulture.com spoke with McHale about the new season of Stargirl, and he teased that there was "more action" in store. "As you know, this season is basically a murder mystery. As the news keeps tightening around what is happening, certain characters start to go crazier and crazier. I might be one of them," he said. "But my character is very confused as to how he's here and what's happened. He doesn't know how to be on the planet right now. So, I will say there's a ton of action coming up."