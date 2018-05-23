Exclusive: ‘The Crossing’ Star Bailey Skodje Wants to Appear on ‘Fuller House’

Bailey Skodje may be capturing the hearts of TV viewers on ABC‘s The Crossing, but she dreams of an acting role on Netflix’s Fuller House.

The 9-year-old actress has become a breakout star playing Leah on the ABC science fiction thriller, a child who is among the hundred of refugees from the future discovered floating in the water outside a small town in Oregon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Skodje talked about her love of the film industry and why her dream role would be on the fan-favorite Netflix family sitcom — as well as on the original series.

“I would have to say Fuller House definitely,” Skodje told PopCulture.com exclusively via email when asked about her dream acting role. “And Full House but unless we could go back in time for real I don’t think that will ever happen, unfortunately!! Some of my favor actors are on the show and they look like they have a lot of fun!”

The Crossing follows Jude Ellis (Steve Zahn), the sheriff of a small Oregon town near the Pacific Coast after people mysteriously start washing up on the beach.

The high-concept drama series, which premiered April 2, later reveals the people are refugees from a war happening on American soil 250 years in the future. Skodje’s character arrives with the refugees after having lost her mom and is adopted by Reece (Natalie Martinez) as the season progresses.

“Leah’s character is an important part of the storyline,” Skodje said. “She goes through so much in the beginning, all by herself, lost without her mom. Her character is very quiet but she is strong and doesn’t ever give up hope, I really enjoy playing Leah.”

Skodje is far from a first-timer in the entertainment industry. The Vancouver native booked her first commercial at the age of two and has has had guest starring roles in TV series like The CW’s Cult, UnReal and Rogue.

She’s also had roles in TV movies, including Hallmark’s A Christmas to Remember with Mira Sorvino and Cameron Mathison, Lifetime’s Woman on the Run with Sarah Butler, and a supporting role on If There Be Thorns, the second movie in the Flowers in the Attic anthology.

Skodje also recently made her big screen debut on the 2018 film The Miracle Season, starring Helen Hunt and William Hurt, crediting her experiences in TV and movie sets as her favorite working experiences to date.

“I have enjoyed working on all of them but I think I would have to say [I like] both TV series and movies [the most] because usually commercials are only one day, but when I do movies or TV shows I am usually on set for a lot longer so I get to know everyone, and we have a lot of fun and are like family after a while,” Skodje said.

With The Crossing not coming back for a second season at ABC, we can hope her dream comes true and viewers see her popping by the Fuller household in an upcoming episode of Fuller House.

The Crossing will air its remaining episodes starting May 28 at 10 p.m. on ABC.