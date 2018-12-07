‘The Conners’ Welcomes ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Katey Sagal in Episode 8 Photos

The Conners will welcome a Sons of Anarchy favorite for their winter finale episode, who has a surprise connection to the family.

New photos for “O Sister, Where Art Thou?” unveiled the first look at Katey Sagal‘s new character which will be featured in the eighth episode of the Roseanne-less spinoff ABC comedy series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode will also continue with key storylines from what has been going on with the first season including the return of some beloved guest stars bringing drama to the show.

Take a look at new photos from the next episode of The Conners.

At Casa Bonita

Sagal’s character, name not yet revealed, seems to be getting comfortable behind the bar at Casa Bonita, where Becky (Lecy Goranson) works as a waitress.

Could this new character be the owner of the Mexican restaurant? Or another customer getting way too comfortable at the establishment?

An Old Friend

The official synopsis for episode 8 teases Dan (John Goodman) will be reuniting with an old friend. Should Sagal be playing this person from Dan’s past, is their connection related to Roseanne? Could Dan be reuniting with a former flame?

While it seems too soon for Dan to find a new person in his life, maybe an ex would be a little less painful for fans of the beloved comedy series.

Meeting Becky

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) had a big moment in episode 7 when their romantic relationship became official. Things seem to be getting serious quickly as this photo shows the new couple meeting with Becky for the first time.

Becky had reservations about Darlene going into the relationship at first. But will she give her stamp of approval after meeting Ben?

What Are You Wearing?

Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) is no stranger of bringing a dash of comic relief to episodes of The Conners and this one seems to be continuing that trend.

The synopsis for the episode teases Jackie will be helping her boyfriend with a Nordic history project he is working on for his new degree. This certainly explains the outfit she is wearing. We can’t wait to see what the family will have to say about it.

Peter Returns

The storyline means the return of Matthew Broderick’s Peter to the Conner house, even after the tense conversation he had with Dan in the previous episode.

Dan promised he would be keeping an eye on the man he accused of taking advantage of Jackie.

Serious Talk?

Jackie has been making some of her red flags known to the family about her relationship with Peter but so far kept it to herself, knowing that she was happy with him despite them.

In this moment it seems that the couple might be having their first disagreement, possibly related to that large fish? We’re curious to see what’s happening here.

What’s Harris Hiding?

The episode’s main tension, according to the synopsis comes from Harris keeping a secret from Darlene. In another photo it seems that a police officer is returning Harris’ scarf to Darlene at their front door.

What did Harris do?

Sister Fight

To make matters worse, Becky will be keeping whatever Harris did from Darlene playing the cool aunt role. As with most secrets, the truth will come out and likely cause tension between the two sisters.

Nothing spells more trouble than a Conner sister fight.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.